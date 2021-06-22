The 2022 Kia Soul arrives with a higher base price and is no longer available with a manual gearbox. There are also some tech upgrades for the new model year, and the updated Kia badge is on the hood, wheel center caps, and hatchback. The revised emblem is supposed to look like a written signature for the brand

The 2022 Soul LX has a base price of $19,190 (plus a $1,175 destination fee) and now comes exclusively with an automatic gearbox. For the 2021 model year, this trim level with the six-speed manual was $17,490 (before a $1,120 destination charge), and the automatic version was $18,990.

The 2022 Soul LX now gets a standard 8.0-inch infotainment display, instead of the previous 7.0-inch screen. There's also a new LX Technology Package that includes 16-inch wheels, blind spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, lane change assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, and driver attention warning.

For the LX, S, and EX grades, the newly available color Steel Gray replaces Sparkling Silver.

The S, X-Line, and GT-Line grades have a few upgrades for 2022 model, too. They now come standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start with engine immobilizer, a wireless smartphone charger, and dual USB chargers.

2022 Kia Soul Pricing