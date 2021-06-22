Back in May this year, we had the chance to witness the fastest Chevrolet Corvette C8 in the world in action at the LS Fest. The heavily tuned sports car was literally too fast for its own good and was booted from the organizers of the event for safety reasons. But before that, it managed to post a sub-10-second quarter-mile time breaking the track’s rules.

In fact, this wasn’t even the fastest run for the twin-turbocharged Corvette. Earlier this year, it recorded a 9.41-second quarter-mile run at 144.94 miles per hour (233.5 kilometers per hour), thus becoming the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. With 1,200 horsepower (894 kilowatts), it’s an absolute monster that could actually change hands in the near future.

The ultimate Corvette C8 was made by Emelia Hartford and her team after countless hours in the garage and tens of thousands of dollars invested. The investment could finally pay off for Emilia as her latest video reveals she just got a very generous offer for the car. Someone really, really, really, (a few more times) wants to buy the car and got in touch with Emelia to let her know. Then she took a quick journey to meet the mediator of the potential deal, who called the interested party.

And the big number is… $180,000! This may not seem insane (as the video’s headline says) but it’s a really big number that’s well above the most expensive new Corvette C8s on sale today. Also, it needs to be said that the clutches on the tuned ‘Vette need to be replaced which adds a few more thousands to the deal.

This is literally all that is revealed so far. At the end of the video, Emelia says she’ll have to take a good sleep before she decides whether to part ways with one of her children or not. If she says yes, it’ll be very interesting to see what kind of a project she’ll invest in next.