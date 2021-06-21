Richard Hammond, co-host of The Grand Tour on Amazon, is getting a new show on a different streaming service. Airing later this year, Hammond will launch a new show on Discovery+ called Richard Hammond’s Workshop (a working title, according to Deadline.com), where Hammond and a father-and-son team will build a classic car restoration business near Hammond’s home in Herefordshire, UK.

Details about the show are scarce at the moment, but the show will have Hammond along with Neil and Anthony Greenhouse, who will run the garage, restoring an assortment of barn finds, rare automobiles, and Hammond’s own eclectic collection of automobiles and motorcycles. According to Deadline.com, Hammond will also delve into the history of Jensen Motors.

Hammond’s grandfather once worked at Jensen, which gives Hammond the belief that he may have inherited some of his craftsmanship skills. There’s an expansive archive of Hammond’s mechanical missteps caught on camera through Top Gear and The Grand Tour, so we’ll see if those skills were really passed down.

This isn’t Hammond’s first deal with Discovery, as last year he kicked off Richard Hammond’s BIG! for the network. The Grand Tour hosts have branched out beyond their banner title to host other shows in their downtime, with James May jet-setting off to Japan and Jeremy Clarkson staying close to home to work on his farm, both of which are delights to watch.

The show grew out of Hammond restoring his Jaguar XK150 on DriveTribe, the trio’s social media endeavor and YouTube channel. The audience enjoyed it and clamored for more, so Hammond and crew are delivering what the masses wanted. The show kicks off sometime later this year, and we expect more information about it closer to its air date. We’ll know soon enough if Hammond has the skills to run a business and work in the trenches alongside the Greenhouses.