The BMW X8 wears a little less camouflage in this new batch of spy shots. This one has an interesting exhaust layout with a pair of vertically stacked pipes coming out of each side of the rear bumper.

The exhaust outlets have a hexagonal shape and are stacked so that shorter ends are on the top and bottom, making them broader in the center. The photo that is directly at the rear of the X8 makes it look like only the lower pipe is actually functional, but we can't be completely sure whether this is the case until there's a closer look at the pieces.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X8 Spied With Unusual Stacked Exhausts

16 Photos

Otherwise, this X8 doesn't reveal much more than earlier examples of the upcoming model. There appears to be extra body cladding around the D-pillar and along the sides of the hood.

The "Hybrid Test Vehicle" decal on the rear tells us that this one has an electrified powertrain. A rumor suggests the range-topping M model uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor making a total of 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts). There would also allegedly be a plug-in hybrid shared with the next-gen 7 Series.

The X8's interior will reportedly be available only with a two-row layout, despite the vehicle's large footprint. Buyers will be able to select a two-row, five-seat layout. For maximizing space for the rear occupants, there will also be a version with two chairs in the back.

The currently available info suggests the X8 debuts in late 2021, ahead of being on sale in 2022. The M variant will likely arrive in late 2022. Given that the X7 starts at $74,900, this more luxurious version could have a base price just shy of six figures.