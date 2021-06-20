Maserati is keen on teasing the upcoming Grecale SUV – not just via obscure teasers or shadowy images, but by showing off the camouflaged prototype in public ever so often. In fact, the Italian automaker has released official photos of the wrapped Grecale last month, giving us a clear look at the sub-Levante crossover.

With that said, unofficial renderings from these sightings are in order. Our friends from Kolesa.ru have released their own take on the Grecale minus the blue concealment, which you can see below.

Obviously, the Grecale is expected to take design cues from the bigger Maserati Levante and they are seen on these renderings. The ornaments on the front fenders are there, as well as the C-pillar kink with the Maserati trident.

Up front, the rendering shows a softer approach to styling when compared to the Levante, seen on the headlamps, the grille, and the bumpers. These are definitely in line with the prototype, which somehow gave us a peek, albeit obscured, at the MC20-looking headlights.

At the rear, the Levante cues are still there, though the softer lines are more evident as well as the less aggressive bumper. And just as the recent spy shots clearly revealed, four exhaust tips are found at the rear.

Under the hood, the Grecale is expected to get Maserati's mild-hybrid 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine in the base model, while the hotter variant could get a detuned version of the MC20's twin-turbo 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine.

However, we won't be surprised if Maserati will also introduce an EV version of the Grecale, especially that the Italian marque has promised EV versions of its lineup. The conventionally-powered Grecale will be revealed ahead of the zero-emission derivative, likely to happen soon.