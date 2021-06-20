A lot of great things can be said about the Tesla Model S Plaid and the numbers it came with. Though its incredible sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) time is a bit questionable, I think we all can agree that the other numbers mentioned during the delivery day were doable by the time owners receive their silent luxury sedan. Well, except the 200 mph (322 km/h).

According to the Tesla Model S Plaid configurator: "The indicated Plaid top speed requires proper wheels and tires which will be available in Fall 2021."

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Day

43 Photos

This means if Model S Plaid owners would want to reach the declared top speed, they would need to wait until September. But that doesn't mean that their nearly $130,000 electric vehicle won't arrive with the proper gears needed for such incredible speeds.

According to MotorTrend, Tesla said that the Model S Plaid is already equipped with the necessary wheels and tires; it's the software that isn't available yet.

To reach 200 mph, Model S Plaid buyers need to choose the optional 21-inch Arachnid wheels that come standard with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The automaker said that this combination of alloy and rubber has been validated to reach the claimed top speed.

Then again, before the needed software update, the Model S plaid is only limited to 163 mph (262 km/h) even when equipped with the $4,500 21-inch wheels.

Not that these numbers aren't impressive, though. Add the fact that the Model S Plaid can already do a 9.24-second quarter mile at 152 mph (249 km/h), which is on par with the Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1, and Dodge Challenger Demon.