At this point, it's safe to say that the latest Chevrolet Corvette is a successful model for GM. So much so that the company is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for the first mid-engine version of America's sports car.

This revelation was disclosed by Tony Johnson, director of car and crossover marketing for Chevrolet, in an interview with GM Authority. According to Johnson, the automaker is "not even close" to keeping up with the unexpected demand.

"We have more orders than we can handle," he added in the GM Authority interview.

Johnson implied that the backlog of orders, albeit without exact numbers, is significant. The automaker is naturally working hard to meet that demand, even working round-the-clock to ramp up the production output.

This statement from GM isn't surprising, however. Chevy faced numerous production halts since 2019, along with obvious adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, the company had to cut 2021 Corvette C8 orders early because of parts shortages, though it's something not related to the global chip production crisis.

Despite these production woes, numbers continue to work for the automaker. Corvette sales went up by over 20 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, while the sports car market in the first quarter of 2021 has been dominated by the C8 as well.

If we're to take their words, the move to put the engine behind the seats is clearly working well for the automaker. Chevy said that the C8 attracts a younger set of car buyers compared to its predecessor, while mid-engine Corvette buyers are wealthier than those who got the previous model.

For now, though, we have yet to see if Chevy will be able to keep up with the increasing number of Corvette buyers in the years to come, especially with more Corvette models coming in.