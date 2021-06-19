Subaru announces the pricing and updates for the 2022 Impreza for the US market. While changes barely exist for the new model year, pricing updates didn't move which should be good news for those who plan to get the compact Subie.

New for the 2022 model year is the Sapphire Blue Pearl exterior paint color, which is available across all trims, four-door or five-door. The Impreza range consists of four trim levels – Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited – although the Limited trim is now exclusively offered as a five-door model.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Subaru Impreza shop now

Inside, the 2022 Impreza is available in both black and ivory interior color options depending on the model trim. Leather is also standard on higher trim levels, while the Limited trim gets a more upscale cabin with premium features.

As for the powertrain, the 2022 Impreza is still available with 5-speed manual gearbox in Base trim level for the sedan, and in Base and Sport trims for the hatchback. Those equipped with the Lineartronic CVT come standard with Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure, and Sway Warning, as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru Impreza

11 Photos

While the Impreza is one of the few remaining low-slung compact cars in the US market, it's the only one of its kind that comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system across the range. All models are powered by a 2.0-liter boxer engine that makes 152 horsepower (113 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (197 Newton-meters) of torque.

As for pricing, Subaru said that there's no price change for the 2022 Impreza, which means it will start at $18,795 for the base sedan and ceilings at $26,395 for the Limited hatchback model.

In contrast, the 2020 pricing of the Impreza starts at $18,695 – a mere $100 difference through two model years.