Ford officially announces a new variant coming to the 2021 Ranger lineup in Mexico. Bound to become the new top-spec trim, the Ranger Wildtrak is coming to Ford showrooms soon. The good news is, this additional variant will arrive with more standard features than the current XLT 4x4 range-topper.

Visually, the Ranger Wildtrak adopts the global form of the midsize pickup, specifically the one sold in Europe, Australia, and Asia before the facelifted model introduced in Thailand last year.

Gallery: 2019 Ford Ranger (Euro-spec)

13 Photos

The Wildtrak differentiates itself from the rest with the variant-exclusive Orange Sabre color, as well as the roof rails, roll bar, mirror caps, side rails, and grille that all come in black. It will also come with 18-inch two-tone wheels, also exclusive to this variant.

The Ranger Wildtrak pretty much gets all the bells and whistles available for the nameplate, including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision assistance with automatic emergency braking, and 8-inch SYNC 3 infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Interestingly, while the T6 Ranger Wildtrak on most parts of the world comes with the biturbo 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine (also found in the Ranger Raptor), the Mexican-bound Wildtrak will do away with the oil burner and will be powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost gasoline engine found in American Rangers.

With that said, it will produce 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford said that the Wildtrak will arrive in Mexican showrooms in July with an initial price of 799,000 Mexican pesos or around $39,000 with the current exchange rates. It sits below the recently-launched Ranger Raptor for the same market, which sells for 989,000 Mexican pesos or around $48,000.