Hyundai isn’t shying away from offering a stout lineup of performance vehicles. The company has promised to offer 18 different performance vehicles globally by the end of next year, and one of those is the 2022 Kona N. The compact crossover gets a thorough reworking to receive the coveted N badge, with a host of changes made to the styling and to what’s under the hood. A new Asian Petrolhead YouTube video gets us up close to the tweaks.

The video opens with Charlie Min driving the Kona N on public roads, switching through the various drive modes and settings. He notes that the Kona N is comfortable enough for everyday driving, and quite capable when the driver wants to experience something a bit more sporty. The compact crossover really shines when it hits the race track, the stiffened suspension and potent powertrain helping propel the model around the asphalt.

Gallery: Hyundai Kona N

16 Photos

The track fun ends with the walkaround portion of the video, Min showing off the various styling changes inside and made compared to the regular Kona model. The N variant receives several unique touches styling touches to help it stand out, like its various red accents. However, the star is the engine, which Hyundai borrowed from the Veloster N. The turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four produces 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque, making the Kona N one of Hyundai’s most powerful SUVs ever.

The 2022 Hyundai Kona N is expected to arrive at dealerships before the end of the year. Pricing information remains a mystery, though it’s expected to start at around $30,000, though it could start at a bit more than that. The Kona N looks like it’s shaping up to be a potent performance machine at a fairly affordable price point.