The introduction of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan and wagon has us longing – and looking – for the hotter AMG models. Spy shots have already revealed the hotter C-Class Estate out testing, and the latest batch shows us that development is ongoing. Sadly, the long-roofed C-Class model continues to wear its tight camouflage wrap, which conceals much of the design underneath.

However, the C63 wagon will look quite similar to its hotter sedan sibling, tweaking the design in all the usual places AMG likes to change. The bigger air intakes at the front are clearly visible, as is the brand’s Panamericana grille. A more aggressive front bumper frames the aggressive design. Along the side, the C63 receives wide side sills. At the rear, the squared-off quad exhaust poking out of the rear bumper gives away the car’s performance pedigree. The car sits low over the tires that house the bigger brakes.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Spy Shots

13 Photos

While the new C63 Estate will have all the trappings of your typical AMG model, things will be a bit different under the hood. Gone is the twin-turbocharged V8, though that won’t ding its performance. Instead, Mercedes will install a turbocharged 2.0-liter (M139) hybrid four-cylinder engine that’s rumored to produce over 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts), which is a big increase over the V8’s 503-hp (375-kW) output in the outgoing C63 S. The hybrid mill is expected to pump out 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque.

The car’s performance details aren’t set in stone, but it won’t be long before we learn everything there is to know about the new AMG C63. The car is expected to debut later this year, likely alongside the sedan variant, before going on sale for the 2022 model year. The sedan and wagon aren’t the only C-Class variants that’ll offer the AMG trim. Spy shots have shown the C-Class Cabriolet out testing, which means the Coupe is likely coming, too, and each should receive an AMG badge.