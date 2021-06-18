A cool high-performance street version of the new Ford Maverick is inevitable. With its small size, all-wheel-drive powertrain, and available turbocharged power, this truck is begging to be a tarmac-wrinkling performance truck. It will happen; the question is whether Ford builds it from the factory or lets the aftermarket fill that void.

Not offering a hotter Maverick from the factory would be a tremendous missed opportunity on Ford's part, and we suspect we aren't the only ones who feel that way. The crew at Ford Authority shared this unofficial rendering with us, depicting how a new Maverick ST might look. Considering the conservative nature of the Maverick's shape, a little more low with a little more black trim goes a long way. Ford's Nitrous Blue is a good performance color, and a set of special wheels with low-profile tires are certainly a necessity.

Ford already offers the Maverick with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts), but the ST would need a bit more punch. The easy solution would be a bit more boost from this EcoBoost engine, paired with a throaty exhaust to reach the 300-hp (224-kW) level. That could be quite fun with all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch gearbox, but fitting a twin-turbo V6 in there would be epic. Then again, such an upgrade would be more in line with an RS or SVT model versus a modest ST makeover. Here's a solution for Ford: Build them both.

As much as we love the idea of a street-focused Maverick ST (never mind a rip-snorting RS), there's no denying that truck buyers prefer off-road trims by a wide margin. As impressive as the OG SVT F-150 Lightning was, its sales were a drop in the bucket compared to the high-flying F-150 Raptor. As such, we're sure Ford will be very tentative about building a Maverick ST but then again, the Maverick isn't a typical truck. It's targeted at buyers who might not consider a full-size or even a mid-size truck, so maybe, just maybe, we'll see a Maverick ST on the streets someday.