Chevrolet is restructuring the Camaro’s range for the 2022 model year by discontinuing the 1LE Performance Package from all models that don't pack a V8 under the hood. There’s no specific reason for that decision, though, with six consecutive years of a steady drop in sales, it doesn’t sound unexpected to see the automaker simplifying the sports car’s lineup. However, there is some good news for the 2022 model year.

Atom Barry, a designer for General Motors, shared an image depicting the 2022 Camaro with a new color. The striking orange paint you see here is called Vivid Orange and it replaces the previous Crush Orange color. GM Authority reports the new hue appears to be a slightly darker and shinier metallic finish compared to the gloss orange paint for the 20221 model year.

We don’t know the pricing for the new optional color, though it will likely follow the same formula as the color it replaces. The Crush Orange option was offered at a price of $395 and we expect the same or very similar price premium for the new orange hue.

The Vivid Orange won’t be the only new color in the Camaro’s palette for the new model year. As our source recalls, a new Rapid Blue finish will replace the Shock color from 2021. In February this year, Chevrolet gave us an early preview of that new color with the Camaro NASCAR pace car. It’s worth noting that this new addition to the color palette was once exclusive to the Chevy Corvette C8.

The seventh model year of the sixth-generation Camaro is expected to go into production in September this year. The 2022 model year will likely bring a few minor but still important improvements, though not much else besides the new colors is known at the moment.