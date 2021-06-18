After parent company Renault announced plans to tweak its diamond logo from 2022, its low-cost Romanian division will be changing its badge as well. Originally seen on the Bigster concept at the beginning of the year, the new emblem is a significant departure from the current design and features mirrored "D" and "C" letters in a new font.

Apparently, the DC reflects the "brand's pared-back and cunning mindset" while bringing the two letters closer to each other is "like links of a chain that are paired together in a strong, cohesive bond." The new corporate identity comes along with a color scheme change as Dacia is going green, literally. The official shade is called "khaki-green" and has been chosen to reflect the company's "closeness to nature." Secondary colors include dark khaki, terracotta, sand, along with bright orange and green.

Dacia will be gradually rolling out its revised corporate identity, beginning this month with official company websites, advertising, and brochures. Dealerships will be doing the same from early next year, while the cars are going to receive the new badge from the second half of 2022. A new video released on social media channels promotes the logo change, but there's more to it than that.

At the very end of the one-minute clip, we can see an SUV driving into the night. It’s not the larger C-segment Bigster as that won't be coming out until towards the middle of the decade, so it has to be the Duster. The subcompact crossover is due for a mid-cycle facelift soon, and as you can see, it will boast revised taillights with "Y" graphics to echo the latest Logan and Sandero models.

It should be the same story at the front with the headlights, while the interior is rumored to get an eight-inch touchscreen inherited from the latest sedan and hatchback duo. If recent reports are to be believed, the updated Duster will be unveiled next week, specifically on Tuesday (June 22), but nothing is official just yet.

After the facelifted Duster but before the larger Bigster, Dacia will be coming out with a wagon version of the Sandero/Logan to replace the old Logan MCV. It's been spotted repeatedly and is scheduled to come out in 2022 according to a product roadmap released a few months ago. Also coming before the Bigster will be the third-generation Duster programmed to hit the market by mid-2024, based on the same product roadmap pictured above.