Which is the quickest hardcore front-wheel-drive hot hatch? Although these unique hatchbacks are focused on performing when the road gets twisty, that doesn’t mean we’re not interested in their straight-line speed. Each of these hatchbacks from Honda, Renault, and VW promise customers an engaging track-capable family hauler. That’s all fine and good, but which hatch is the best in a drag race? To find out carwow hit the drag strip with a Honda Civic Type-R, Renault Megane Trophy, and VW Golf GTI Clubsport to find out.

The FK8 Honda Civic Type-R debuted in 2017 making it the oldest platform to participate in the drag race. Don’t let its age fool you, the FK8 Civic Type-R is a serious track machine that held the front-wheel-drive lap record on the Nürburgring upon its debut and remains a potent track weapon. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inlined-4, the Civic Type-R pumps out 316 horsepower (235 Kilowatts). This powerful engine is mated to a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission that routes its power through a limited-slip differential.

Next up we have the all-new MK8 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, which debuted for the 2021 model year. The Golf GTI Clubsport uses a turbocharged inline-4 that produces 296 horsepower (220 Kilowatts) and is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The track-focused Clubsport utilizes a limited-slip differential, revised suspension, and larger brakes to build upon the already capable Golf GTI platform.

Finally, we have the Renault Megane Trophy sporting the smallest engine displacement of only 1.8 liters. Don’t like its size fool you because the tiny 1.8-liter pumps out 300 horsepower (223 Kilowatts) which matches that of the 2.0-liters found in its competitors. The Megane Trophy comes standard with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Which of these focused hot hatchbacks is the quickest? Well, let's see how they get on at the drag strip.