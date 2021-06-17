Software is becoming a vital part of the automotive experience as automakers further digitize the automobile, an essential middleman in how we interact with our cars. Car companies big and small are introducing new infotainment software, voice assistants, and smartphone apps. Porsche is no different, today introducing Porsche Communication Management 6.0 – a suite of software goodies designed to help occupants tailor their driving experience.

PCM 6.0 receives a host of new features, but the experience starts with an improved layout – revised icon designs, a new font, and new colors. Easy-to-read information is crucial in a car, but glancing at the infotainment screen is but one mode of interaction. Porsche also improved its system with larger touch areas so a driver wouldn't need to take as much of their focus off the road in front of them.

Passengers can forgo touching the screen altogether with improved voice control. "Hey, Porsche," allows access to a host of functions such as "I need petrol," instructing the navigation system to start a search for gas stations. Other functions controllable by voice include the massaging seats, the air conditioning, and the ambient lighting.

Another feature of PMC 6.0 is its new intelligent navigation capability that not only ensures that the latest and most accurate map is downloaded, but it can also calculate the drive route in real-time with traffic. It goes so far it includes showing the driver how much traffic is in a particular lane. PCM 6.0 users will also be able to use both wireless Apple CarPlay (previously available) and wired Android Auto (newly available). Drivers will be able to access PCM's voice assistance and Android and Apple's respective voice assistants, too.

No infotainment system is complete without a companion smartphone app. The Porsche Connect App gives drivers access to a host of vehicle features when they are away from their car, including remote door lock and unlock. The Porsche Taycan, Cayenne, and Panamera equipped with the hybrid drive can adjust a car's interior temperature with the ability to schedule precooling/preheating for planned departure times. Customers will also be able to track tire pressure, door lock status, and more from their phones, too.

The free Porsche Track Precision App can now be displayed on the car’s screen with Apple CarPlay. It features 300 programmed international circuits, and can track the car’s performance.

One of the more interesting features, which is still in the prototype phase, is Soundtrack My Life. The feature provides a literal soundtrack tailored to the car's route and the driver's driving styling. Porsche says it's not based on classical sound structures and is more akin to a film score, the soundtrack adapting to how the driver accelerates, brakes, and negotiates turns. If Porsche decides to produce it, it will integrate with the Porsche Connect App.

PCM 6.0 arrives this summer in the 911, Panamera, and Cayenne.