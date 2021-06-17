A survey obtained by a member of the F150 Gen14 forum offers our first hint about the full pricing for the trims and option packages for the F-150 Lightning. It even lists the truck's cost after the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Motor1.com reach out to Ford about the questionnaire. "Results from this survey will help us understand consumers' demand for various models, options, and accessories. This survey is not representative of final pricing or feature availability," spokesperson Emma Berg told Motor1.com.

Still, we can at least use these numbers as a rough guide for what Ford has in mind for the Lightning's pricing.

Ford F-150 Lightning Survey Pricing

Trim Level Price Price After Tax Credit Pro $39,974 $32,474 XLT $52,974 $45,474 XLT + Premium Package $56,774 $49,274 Lariat $64,474 $59,974 Lariat + Premium Package $79,474 $71,974 Platinum $89,874 $82,374

In addition, the survey outlines the price of the major options. The extended-range battery is $10,000 on the Pro trim level or $7,000 XLT, XLT with Premium Package, and Lariat. Opting for it also gets buyers an 80-amp charging wall box. Plus, there is an increase to 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) rather than 426 hp (318 kW). This lets the pickup hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in the mid-4-second range. The equipment is standard on the Lariat with Premium Package and Platinum.

The Tow Technology Package adds a 360-degree camera, pro trailer backup assist, trailer brake controller, pro trailer hitch assist, smart hitch, onboard scales, smart trailer tow connection, trailer reverse guidance, and a trailer camera. The survey lists a cost of $1,948 for the Pro and $1,495 on the XLT, XLT with Premium Package, and Lariat. The equipment is standard on the Lariat with Premium Package and Platinum.

The Max Trailer Tow Package boosts the max towing rating to 10,000 pounds. It's $865 on all trims, except for the Platinum, which gets it as standard equipment.

The available 9.6-kilowatt onboard generator is $1,070 on the Pro and XLT. It's standard on the other grades.

The Lariat offers a Co-Pilot 360 package that the survey lists for $1,825. It includes the Blue Cruise advanced driving assistance technology, active park assist, and phone-as-key.

The only listed upgrades for the Platinum are max-recline front seats for $430 and power-deployable running boards for $399.