The 2022 Ford Maverick debuted earlier this month, and early indicators suggest that Ford could have a smash hit on its hands. The compact pickup comes packed with neat features, the latest tech, and an affordable price tag, which has helped the all-new model rack up 36,000 reservations so far, according to the Dearborn-based automaker.

The nugget of news was buried in a Ford press release about the company’s Q2 2021 adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes). The company also highlighted how successful it has been racking up reservations for its latest models, which for Ford kicked off with 190,000 for the all-new Bronco. The company converted 125,000 of those into actual orders. The Ford F-150 Lightning has pulled in 100,000 reservations since its introduction, and even the all-electric E-Transit commercial van has 20,000 customers in waiting.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick

62 Photos

It’ll be interesting to see how many of these reservations turn into real Maverick orders, though if the Bronco is any indication, there’ll be no shortage of customers putting up real cash for the new pickup. The pickup squeaks under the $20,000 mark without the destination charge to start but can get as costly as $42,835 fully loaded with all the bells and whistles. A well-equipped model comes in at around $30,000, which is hard to beat. The standard powertrain is a 2.5-liter hybrid that achieves 40 miles per gallon in the city. A 2.0-liter EcoBoost is the available upgrade.

The 2022 Ford Maverick goes on sale this fall, and we’re hoping it won’t run into any delays like the Bronco or suffer from the ongoing chip shortage that continues to ravage the industry. Nevertheless, Ford has clearly created something people want at a price point the company has abandoned over the last few years as it shifted away from cars to more expensive (read: profitable) crossovers, trucks, and SUVs.