Earlier this week, we got our first look at the next-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet. It was a model many did not expect Mercedes to develop as consumers shy away from sedans, coupes, and convertibles in favor of crossovers, SUVs, and pickups. However, there’ll at least be one more iteration of the drop-top C-Class, and a new video captures it in motion for the first time.

The car is the exact same one our spy photographers captured on Monday – both are wearing the same license plate – and the thick camouflage and cladding remain, hiding any of the Cabriolet’s unique styling features. We expect the Cabriolet to look quite similar to the new 2022 C-Class Sedan inside and out except with two fewer doors, a unique roof, and a cramped back seat. The copious amount of tech and creature comforts will carry over, too.

One new thing the video does capture is the exhaust note, which sounds surprisingly sporty alongside the faint turbocharger whine. Powertrain details are up in the air at the moment, though the C-Class Cabriolet should use the same engines available in the sedan – gasoline, diesel, etc. There’s also a good chance the entry-level engine offering is dropped in the Cabriolet, though we expect potent AMG mills to find their way under the hood, which is much more exciting.

The next-gen C-Class Cabriolet is still in the early stages of its development. The car’s thick cladding and stand-in lighting units give away the game. The new C-Class isn’t expected to debut until sometime next year, and then we have to wait for it to go on sale in the spring of 2023. And it might not be the only two-door C-Class coming. The development of the Cabriolet likely means there’s a C-Class Coupe also in the works, and we’ll keep an eye out for both going forward.