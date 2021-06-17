Remember that next-gen BMW 7 Series prototype we showed you yesterday? Well, it's back. This time around, our spies were able to take a peek inside. Bear in mind it's not the first time we take a look in the cabin, but in previous spy shots, the interior was either mostly hidden or it belonged to a test mule with most of the parts sourced from the current-gen 7er.

The first thing you will notice are those side-by-side screens akin to the setup you'll find in the iX SUV and i4 Gran Coupe. In those two fully electric vehicles, the instrument cluster measures 12.3 inches and is accompanied by a larger 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment running on iDrive 8. Much like in the EVs, the screens are housed within a massive piece of curved glass slightly tilted towards the driver.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 7 Series interior and exterior spy photos

20 Photos

The steering wheel is also quite interesting with its industrial-looking metallic lower spoke adorned by the M badge at the bottom. We are not entirely sure, but the lateral spokes appear to incorporate touch-sensitive controls. Look closer and you will notice the sides of the steering wheel's rim have curved ornamentation unless that part has a functional role and lights up when the autonomous driving system is active.

The lower center console area hosting the iDrive controller doesn't look as fancy as it does on the iX, but it’s important to point out we are dealing with a prototype. It is fairly obvious in another image showing the 7 Series’ interior where the central armrest looks rather cheap, as does the rest of the center console, but you're not going to find that in the final production car.

If a report from yesterday is to be believed, we will be getting our first official preview of the revamped 7er in September at the IAA show in Munich where BMW will allegedly bring a concept car. The production version is expected to arrive at some point in 2022 and we already know it will be offered with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains, but no V12 as the M760i is being retired.