Stellantis, the new automaker formed by the merger of FCA and PSA, is very active on the US market when it comes to being generous to loyal customers. In its latest attempt to keep its loyal fan base satisfied, the company has quietly announced a new series of loyalty discounts. For now, these are only for customers who are leasing vehicles, though there are notable potential savings.

CarsDirect reports a bulletin was sent to dealers last Friday, confirming the changes that are only for lessees looking to lease another FCA vehicle based on offers available through June 30. The only three models that are eligible for the lease discount are the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Cherokee.

Starting with the Pacifica, the range-topping Pinnacle trim can be had with as much as $9,100 off the price, while the entry-level Touring model gets a $2,650 discount if you lease it. If you are looking for a Jeep vehicle, Stellantis dealers will be able to offer you up to $5,100 off if you go for the Compass 80th Anniversary Edition and up to $5,400 off the Cherokee Limited’s price. Again, these offers are eligible if you are a returning Stellantis/FCA lessee.

CarsDirect also reports that Stellantis quietly canceled its 0 percent APR deals on the said three models. The market analysts conclude that these recent moves give a clear advantage to those planning to lease and not buy. If you have leased a Stellantis/FCA vehicle and want to stay in the family, the current discounts are a very good opportunity.

As a reminder, this is not the first time the Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle with a starting price of $53,990 gets a major discount. Back in January this year, the automaker announced an offer of $5,000 or a combination of zero percent APR plus a cash bonus.

