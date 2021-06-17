The 2022 Genesis G70 has just hit showrooms recently but apparently, a discount is already available for the South Korean premium sedan. According to a recent bulletin sent to dealers, obtained by CarsDirect, the facelifted model gets a $1,000 discount – but there's a catch.

According to the CarsDirect report, the discount comes in the form of a $1,000 Retailer Choice Bonus Cash incentive. For the uninitiated, this means that the rebate isn't a traditional one, which means dealers can choose how to advertise the deal.

With that said, the discount can be tied to a promotional 2.9 percent APR (up to 60 months) through Genesis Finance. But with the freedom given to dealers, they are allowed to mark up the rate by up to 1 percent. With that said, shopping around for the best offer should be the best move if you're eyeing to drive home the latest version of the G70.

The good thing about this is that discounts for the outgoing pre-facelift model are seen to reach up to $4,000. So if you're not into the sedan's redesigned fascia, you may opt for the 2021 G70 and enjoy hefty savings.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis G70: First Drive

63 Photos

The 2022 Genesis G70's pricing starts at $37,525, which already comes with several standard features. That price tag also already comes with complimentary scheduled maintenance, free map updates, and more during the first three years or 60,000 miles of ownership.

The most expensive refreshed G70 you can buy (before options) is the 3.3T A/T Launch Edition AWD at $54,500, which has a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 producing 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque.