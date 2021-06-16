Increasingly stringent emissions regulations aren’t making automakers’ jobs easier. At Chevy, engineers were tasked with updating the Corvette C8’s LT2 V8 engine for the 2022 model year, making it cleaner than before without sacrificing any power, according to Muscle Cars and Trucks. The publication interviewed Chief Executive Engineer Tadge Juechter, who detailed what Chevy tweaked to meet the new rules.

According to Juechter, the updated mill features a revamped fuel injection system that improves fuel “atomization” and creates “fewer waste products,” helping the model meet its particulate emissions figure. However, that’s not the only change made to the potent engine, a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter unit. Chevy also recalibrated the Corvette’s Active Fuel Management system – the car’s stop-start function. The improved environmental impact is achieved without dinging the car’s performance numbers.

The 2022 Corvette C8 will carry on making the same 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque, or 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque with the optional Performance Exhaust. Often, tweaking an engine to improve its emissions comes at the cost of a few horsepower and pound-feet, but that’s not the case with the updated C8. The tweaked LT2 is but one of several small changes the Corvette is getting for the 2022 model year. Other changes include three new official colors, a new low-profile spoiler option, and a higher starting price.

The C8 has had a bumpy road to production, and it has yet to reach smooth pavement. Earlier this month, a report noted that Chevy had to cancel the June allocation of C8 Corvettes due to ongoing part shortages – though it’s not the chip shortage that’s affecting production. The car has faced several production delays in 2021. This is all happening as Corvette fans wait for Chevy to reveal the higher performance trims such as the Z06, which have been spotted out testing on several occasions.