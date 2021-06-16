Everyone remembers the Cadillac CT4-V debut back in 2019, but not for good reasons. After years of hot V models, Cadillac rebranded its V series cars as mid-level sporty models without actually telling anyone. The result was a terrifically underwhelming CT4-V that wasn't even a shadow of the ATS-V it replaced. Then came the CT4-V Blackwing in early 2021, and now, Cadillac is making memorable moves for the right reasons.

The latest piece of evidence to support the Blackwing's superiority comes in the form of an in-car video, recently recorded by Cadillac at Virginia International Raceway and viewable above. The 4.1-mile Grand Course layout is extremely technical with relatively short straights, numerous crests, and challenging high-speed corners. Turning a good lap on the full course is a source of pride, and Cadillac has reason to be proud of its CT4-V Blackwing. Fitted with the optional Carbon Fiber 1 package, the bone stock sedan set a lap time of 2 minutes 52.5 seconds.

The time doesn't mean much without some comparison, and for that we turn to Car and Driver. Since 2006, the noted magazine has tested hundreds of cars on the big course and we find the CT4-V Blackwing lands in the upper portion of the list. It's quicker than a plethora of previous-generation supercars like the 997 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, fourth-gen Dodge Viper SRT10, and the Audi R8 V10. It's even quicker than Cadillac's previous top-dog V machine, the 640-horsepower CTS-V. What really caught our eye was the current-gen BMW M5 Competition, which clocked a lap of 2:54. That's a modern hardcore sedan that the Caddy beat by over a second.

That feat is even more impressive when you look at power figures. Compared to 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) in the Bimmer, the CT4-V Blackwing dishes up 472 hp (352 kW) from its twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6. Cadillac also offers the Blackwing with a legit manual transmission, though this lap was set by a car running the optional 10-speed automatic.

If the CT4-V Blackwing is this good on a track, we're very anxious to see how the 668-hp (498-kW) CT5-V Blackwing handles VIR.