While the 2022 Honda Civic offers up a much more reserved aesthetic compared to the previous generation, it's still one of the better bargains in the compact segment. Pricing remains relatively unchanged – with only slight increases for the LX, Sport, and EX trims – while the range-topping Touring variant keeps the same starting point of $28,300. The latest Honda Sedan will set you back $33,729 with all available options and accessories selected.

Under the hood, the EX and Sport trim levels come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 158 horsepower (117 kilowatts). In our journey to find the most expensive permutation of the 2022 Civic, we opted for the Touring trim, which comes from the factory with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine pumping out 180 hp (134 kW). Both configurations connect to a CVT, with no option for a manual transmission (Honda will save a row-your-own gearbox for the hatchback, Si, and Type R).

Bog standard, the vehicle comes with a handsome set of 18-inch alloy wheels. For a sportier look and feel, buyers can spec a set of gloss-black 18-inch rims for an additional $1,706. Sure, the optional wheels won’t be for everyone, but we’d wager they’d be perfect for buyers that are looking for a bit more attitude in the looks department.

Despite its laid-back aesthetic, the optional Honda Performance Development (HPD) package adds even more flair to the 11th-generation sedan. For $1,309 MSRP, it brings a decklid spoiler, HPD emblems, and skirts for the front, side, and rear of the car. While the sporty bits won’t immediately transform your vehicle into a Type R, they remain a welcome addition.

We’d wager that many enthusiasts will argue that the next-gen Civic’s exterior was an overcorrection from the design team. Regardless, Honda fanatics can expect the Si and Type R models to be uncovered in the next couple of months.