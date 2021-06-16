The 2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition (pictured) apparently proved popular enough that the company has essentially decided to continue offering the package for 2022 but without the special emblems for marking the milestone. Ram will call it the Level 3 Package, according to Mopar Insiders citing its dealer sources.

Like the 75th Anniversary Edition, the Level 3 Package makes the Power Wagon a bit more upscale. The amenities include power-folding side mirrors with memory, power-adjustable auxiliary sections, and reverse lamps. There are also automatic high beams and body-color door handles. The usually optional electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case is among this pack's equipment.

Gallery: 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition

14 Photos

Inside, the package includes heated and ventilated front seats, in addition to a heated bench in the back. The driver grips a heated steering wheel, and there are power-adjustable pedals. The passenger has a chair with eight-way power adjustment and two-way lumbar movement. There's a mix of aluminum and black trim in the cabin. A 12-inch infotainment system and 17-speaker Harman Kardon stereo keep occupants entertained.

A few things from the 75th Anniversary Edition don't seem to carry over to the Level 3 Package. Buyers don't get the 17-inch bead-lock capable wheels and rock rails. Although, this equipment is part of the existing Power Wagon Off-Road Package. Mopar Insiders notes that the LED projector headlights don't appear to come with the Level 3 Package, like on the Anniversary Edition.

The Power Wagon has a 6.4-liter V8 that makes 410 horsepower (306 kilowatts) and runs through an eight-speed automatic. Front and rear locking differentials make it harder to get stuck when off-roading.

Ram isn't yet outlining details about the 2022 Ram 2500 range, so pricing for the Level 3 Package isn't yet available. Those details should be available in a few weeks, though.