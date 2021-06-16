Lincoln is finally taking decisive steps towards releasing its first-ever all-electric vehicle. The luxury marque has just published a few teaser images previewing a production battery-powered model, scheduled to be launched next year as a celebration of the brand’s 100th birthday.

The still-unnamed EV will join the plug-in hybrid versions of the Aviator and Corsair SUVs in Lincoln’s electrified lineup. Ford’s premium brand wants to electrify its entire portfolio of vehicles by 2030 as part of the Blue oval’s $30 billion investment plan in electrification.

Gallery: Lincoln first EV teaser images

3 Photos

“As we accelerate Lincoln’s transformation in North America and China, there is no better time to propel the Lincoln brand forward with electrification,” Joy Falotico, Lincoln’s president, comments. “Electrification will take Quiet Flight to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating take-off feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln.”

The electric vehicle won’t be based on Rivian’s skateboard platform as the two companies canceled their project last year, just a few months after it was announced. Instead, Lincoln will rely on a new flexible architecture with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive capability. In the future, it will be used for no fewer than four distinct fully electric vehicles by the marque.

Design-wise, Lincoln’s first EV should take after the recently unveiled Zephyr Reflection concept, unveiled during the Shanghai auto show earlier this year. The automaker says the exterior of the production model will present “a striking, modern aesthetic,” while inside the cabin there will be more room thanks to the smart electric architecture. Clever storage solutions, minimalistic design, and a giant panoramic roof will create an airy atmosphere.

Just like the Shanghai concept, the production model will feature a coast-to-coast display on the dashboard. Also worth noting is that the electric vehicle, together with other future Lincoln products, will benefit from a new Android-based infotainment system. Very soon, the company will also begin introducing its hands-free highway driving technology.