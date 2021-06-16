It was the latter half of April when Ferrari introduced the V12-powered Competizione and now the company is getting ready to unveil a new sports car with six fewer cylinders. A rather cryptic teaser video signals the imminent arrival of a new "revolutionary Prancing Horse" scheduled to go official in a week from tomorrow, on June 24.

The peeps from Maranello are not providing any clues as to what sort of vehicle we will be seeing next week, but the use of the word "revolutionary" suggests it will be an entirely different breed of Ferraris. Members of the FerrariChat forums all agree the Italian brand will unveil its new entry-level model set to use a V6 engine, which was originally announced back in September 2018 during the Capital Markets Day.

Gallery: Ferrari V6 hybrid prototypes spy photos

15 Photos

Much like the SF90 Stradale, we're hearing the new model will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. There are contradicting reports about the combustion engine as some say it will be an all-Ferrari V6 while others think it will be related to Maserati's twin-turbo 3.0-liter Nettuno. It produces 621 horsepower in the MC20, but we are expecting a higher output for the modern-day Dino once if you factor in the electric motor.

Codenamed F171, the new Ferrari is rumored to offer over 700 horsepower to take on the McLaren Artura, which also combines a V6 with an e-motor for a total output of 671 hp. The battery pack – allegedly carried over from the SF90 Stradale – will likely offer a limited electric range, not that too many people buying a Ferrari care about that.

The adjacent teaser video shows FDA Esports Driver and 2019 F1 Pro Series World Champion David Tonizza doing its thing before the camera focuses on a real car's steering wheel. It appears to be lacking the touch-sensitive controls of the newer Ferraris, which we're positive some people will like. Here's hoping the June 24 reveal involves an actual road-going car and not a virtual one.