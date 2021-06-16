After four months as the fastest-selling new vehicle in the United States, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 has lost its crown to a very surprising winner. According to data analyzed by iSeeCars, which includes over 1.3 million new and used cars sold in May 2021, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class was the fastest-selling new car on the US market with an average of 9.4 days to sell and a staggering average price of $174,887.

The Corvette moved to second place with an average of 9.5 days to sell and an average price of $85,359 - more than twice less than the G-Class. The Cadillac Escalade came third needing 10.8 days on average to sell with an average price of $101,836, followed by the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (11.1 days/$34,076) and Kia Telluride (11.6 days/$44,066).

“The Mercedes-Benz G-Class makes its debut on the list of fastest-selling vehicles in May after seeing over a 50 percent increase in sales over April,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer comments. “The G-Class full-size off-roader typifies conspicuous consumption, and more consumers are buying this aspirational vehicle after a year of reduced entertainment and travel expenses.”

Top 10 fastest-selling new vehicles, May 2021 (according to iSeeCars data) Rank Vehicle Average Days to Sell Average Price 1 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 9.4 $174,887 2 Chevrolet Corvette 9.5 $85,359 3 Cadillac Escalade 10.8 $101,836 4 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 11.1 $34,076 5 Kia Telluride 11.6 $44,066 6 Toyota RAV4 Prime 11.9 $43,755 7 Toyota Tacoma 12.2 $38,014 8 Lexus IS 350 12.7 $48,611 9 Cadillac Escalade ESV 13.5 $103,117 10 Toyota 4Runner 13.7 $46,218

On the used car market, the average second-hand vehicle takes 39.4 days to sell but the fastest-selling model, the Mazda MX-5 Miata, needs just 19.5 days on average to sell with an average selling price of $25,009. The Tesla Model 3 was second with 20.2 days to sell on average at $44,779. The top five list also includes the Chevrolet Corvette (21.8 days/$74,773), Kia Telluride (22.2 days/$42,936), and Honda Insight (22.7 days/$23,041).

“Sports cars were a popular vehicle segment throughout the pandemic as a source of joy, and their popularity has continued as the country opens up,” Brauer adds.