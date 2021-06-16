Crisis? What Crisis?
After four months as the fastest-selling new vehicle in the United States, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 has lost its crown to a very surprising winner. According to data analyzed by iSeeCars, which includes over 1.3 million new and used cars sold in May 2021, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class was the fastest-selling new car on the US market with an average of 9.4 days to sell and a staggering average price of $174,887.
The Corvette moved to second place with an average of 9.5 days to sell and an average price of $85,359 - more than twice less than the G-Class. The Cadillac Escalade came third needing 10.8 days on average to sell with an average price of $101,836, followed by the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (11.1 days/$34,076) and Kia Telluride (11.6 days/$44,066).
“The Mercedes-Benz G-Class makes its debut on the list of fastest-selling vehicles in May after seeing over a 50 percent increase in sales over April,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer comments. “The G-Class full-size off-roader typifies conspicuous consumption, and more consumers are buying this aspirational vehicle after a year of reduced entertainment and travel expenses.”
|Top 10 fastest-selling new vehicles, May 2021 (according to iSeeCars data)
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Average Price
|1
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|9.4
|$174,887
|2
|Chevrolet Corvette
|9.5
|$85,359
|3
|Cadillac Escalade
|10.8
|$101,836
|4
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|11.1
|$34,076
|5
|Kia Telluride
|11.6
|$44,066
|6
|Toyota RAV4 Prime
|11.9
|$43,755
|7
|Toyota Tacoma
|12.2
|$38,014
|8
|Lexus IS 350
|12.7
|$48,611
|9
|Cadillac Escalade ESV
|13.5
|$103,117
|10
|Toyota 4Runner
|13.7
|$46,218
On the used car market, the average second-hand vehicle takes 39.4 days to sell but the fastest-selling model, the Mazda MX-5 Miata, needs just 19.5 days on average to sell with an average selling price of $25,009. The Tesla Model 3 was second with 20.2 days to sell on average at $44,779. The top five list also includes the Chevrolet Corvette (21.8 days/$74,773), Kia Telluride (22.2 days/$42,936), and Honda Insight (22.7 days/$23,041).
“Sports cars were a popular vehicle segment throughout the pandemic as a source of joy, and their popularity has continued as the country opens up,” Brauer adds.
Source: iSeeCars
