Henry Ford III has seen it all when it comes to working for the Ford Motor Company. Since joining the family business in 2006, Ford has worked in labor relations, product planning, purchasing, dealer relations, and Ford Performance marketing. After being elected to the American automaker’s board of directors, he opted to leave his long-standing role with investor relations.

“After 15 years inside Ford, I believe that new external viewpoints will help me guide and support our great company with improved objectivity and an increased ability to constructively critique our strengths and weaknesses,” wrote the fifth-generation Ford.

Contrary to popular belief, Henry Ford III wasn’t always with the company. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature. During his short stint as a math and history teacher – working at the middle school and high school levels – he said he was always drawn to the family business.

"I have seen the magic that happens when we work together to deliver the products and services that our customers love," said Ford.

Meanwhile, Edsel Ford II – the great-grandson of Henry Ford – recently ended his 33-year stint on the board of directors at the Ford Motor Company. Edsel currently works with the brand’s finance, sustainability, and innovation committees. We’d wager that he will be an important asset for Henry as he transitions into his new role on the board of directors.

A spokesman told Automotive News that the now-vacant role with investor relations will be filled internally. After leaving his post with the company, his next role remains unknown. Regardless, it’s great to see the Ford family remain a driving force behind the scenes at the Blue oval.