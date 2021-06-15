The new Maserati Grecale is expected to debut later this year before going on sale for 2022. However, the car is still under development, which puts the automaker in an awkward position where it’s already teasing a model that our spy photographers are continuing to capture out and about. Today, there’s a new teaser video along with a new batch of spy shots that provide the best look yet at Maserati’s new, sporty-looking crossover.

We’ll cover the photos first because they are more revealing than the teaser video. The shots show the crossover wearing the same blue camouflage spotted on other Maserati test vehicles. It’s a complete wrap, hiding portions of the windows, headlights, and even the wheels. The headlights look similar to those on the MC20 supercar, with Maserati’s slotted grille visible at the front despite the camouflage and cladding, which extends to the hood that features several lumpy bulges.

Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the brand’s mild-hybrid turbocharged 2.0-liter is expected to power the entry-level model. The performance trim could pack Maserati’s new Nettuno engine that’s inside the MC20. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 is capable of producing 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque in that application. We know for sure that there’ll be an all-electric model as Maserati announced that every new product would have a fully electric variant.

The teaser video isn’t very revealing, though it does play into the model’s name. The Grecale is named after a north-east wind in the Mediterranean, and the video shows wind sweeping over the crossover’s silhouette, teasing the sleek, sporty shape. The Facebook caption reads, “A new wind is gathering force.” We’ll know how forceful the crossover will be soon, as Maserati is expected to reveal the Grecale sometime this year; however, there isn’t a definitive date set yet.

Gallery: Maserati Grecale Spy Photos