UPDATE: Jeep responded to our question about this rumor by saying it "can't discuss speculation around future product and/or accessories."

Some trims of the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator will soon be available with an optional Gorilla Glass windshield, according to Mopar Insiders. Motor1.com is reaching out to Jeep to confirm the information.

The new windshield option has an inner ply of Gorilla Glass, and the outer sections are 52 percent thicker than the standard piece. This allegedly results in a window that's three times more resistant to chips and cracks.

Both models have a windshield design with an upright angle that doesn't deflect rocks very well. This is an especially big issue for models like these that many owners take off-road.

According to Mopar Insiders, the Gorilla Glass windshield will be just a $95 option. Given the affordable price, it's hard to imagine someone skipping this upgrade. Jeep allegedly expects 80 percent of customers to pick the stronger glass.

You won't be able to get the Gorilla Glass windshield on lower grades of the models. For the Wrangler, it will be available on the Willys, Sahara, Rubicon 392, Sahara 4xe, and Rubicon 4xe. On the Gladiator, buyers will have the choice of this upgrade on the Willys, Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave.

Jeep is hardly alone in using Gorilla Glass for automotive applications. Ford worked with Corning, the material's maker, to create a hybrid version for the GT supercar's engine cover. It was 30 percent lighter and 25 percent to 50 percent thinner than using conventional glass while having equal or greater strength.

In 2019, Hyperformance introduced a Gorilla Glass windshield for the F-150. It had a cost of $899.95 and came with a two-year warranty.