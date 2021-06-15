When someone steals your car, the most natural reaction is to call the police and inform them about the crime. But when a 14-year-old boy steals your Lamborghini Urus, apparently, you can simply chase him with a scooter and inform the police after that.

This is a real story and it happened just a few days ago in Miami Beach when Chris Sander was at home and heard the roaring sound of his V8-powered luxury SUV. His Urus is estimated to cost approximately $200,000 and his quick reaction was enough to save it from the thief or from getting damaged.

“It’s just a straight hustle. Police going everywhere,” Sander told WSVN “I’m in my home. I hear this thing start up. I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away. I got on the scooter, went after the guy.”

Later the police identified Andre Kalinine as the boy who stole the Lamborghini. Sander saw his car parked on a sidewalk a few blocks away and this is where it really got weird. Kalinine was scared of what he did and even asked the Lambo owner for honest advice.

“He said, ‘I stole a Lamborghini just now. I don’t have a license. I can’t drive,’” Sander continued. “I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down. He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’ You’re better off turning yourself in. They’re going to go much, much easier on you.”

We can admire Sander’s calmness especially given the fact a police officer was reportedly on the other side of the street with a gun pointing at the Lambo owner and the 14-year-old boy. Kalinine made a court appearance the next day and his next court is scheduled for June 18. Unfortunately for him, according to different sources, this is not his first crime in the neighborhood.