As Nashville prepares to host the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix this August, Canossa Events, in collaboration with GS Events, has seized the opportunity to host a two-day, all-encompassing road rally. The Big Machine Music City GP Rally will be held August 4th to the 8th in Nashville and culminate in guests experiencing the race from the city’s exclusive Club RPM.

The rally will celebrate a collective passion for cars, camaraderie, culinary exploits, art, and music, all against the spectacular scenery of Nashville’s back roads. Local luminaries and celebrities will be gracious hosts of some amazing evening functions that participants will be treated to.

Day one includes a welcome reception for attendees and their cars at the Erik Skoldberg Art Studio, while Day Two has participants bombing along Nashville’s back country roads and visiting the Polecat Raceway for a mechanical workout. The day includes a visit to the famous Jack Daniels Distillery and ends with live music and local cuisine at the George Jones Museum. Day Three continues with a jaunt along the Masters and Makers Trail and a dinner to remember at a private estate in Nashville.

As for the race itself, on Day Four and Five, attendees will receive Two-Day VIP passes to watch the entirety of the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix from the relaxed atmosphere of Club RPM, an exclusive lounge featuring top-of-the-line hospitality.

Canossa’s leitmotif is, “There is no road to happiness. Happiness is the road.” Memories will be made at this inaugural rally, as well as anticipation for the next Music City GP Rally in 2022.

The rally is open to collectors of any vintage or modern luxury car, and registration is now open. Canossa and GS Events are also proud to support the Nashville-based charity Gabe’s Chemo Duck Organizaiton. Slots are limited to 20 cars and will be booked on a first come first served basis. Reserve your slot now before they’re all gone.