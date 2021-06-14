The future is electric, like it or not. The lack of sound and a transmission for manually shifting gears might be bothersome to enthusiasts, but at least the future won't be slow. In fact, with hard-hitting torque that comes on instantly, it will be quicker than ever. That's especially true for straight-line sprints.

To prove that point, Daniel Abt on YouTube lines up the pinnacle of internal combustion and battery electric power from Porsche for a quarter-mile contest of speed. Representing gasoline is the epic 911 GT2 RS with its boosted 3.8-liter flat-six pumping out 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) for the rear wheels alone to handle. It's even better than that, because this particular car has the Weissach Package, which cuts an additional 40 pounds off the already svelte 3,240-pound supercar. Provided its tires can grip the pavement, the GT2 RS will reach 60 mph in 2.7 seconds.

The silent predator is, of course, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. It's even quicker for 2021, with Porsche claiming a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds. No less than 750 hp (559 kW) during Overboost mode drives all four wheels, and its 774 pound-feet (1,049 Newton-meters) of instant torque shove the four-door sedan forward with ridiculous authority. It needs that torque though, because the Taycan Turbo S is over twice as heavy as the 911 GT2 RS – 5,100 pounds to be exact.

The stats suggest a race between these two vehicles would be rather close, and on that front, the video doesn't disappoint. With all-wheel drive, the Taycan manages a better launch and absolutely humiliates the GT2 to 60 mph. If you think 2.6 seconds versus 3.2 seconds isn't a tremendous difference, just look at how far ahead the Taycan pulls in such a short span of time. However, the GT2 RS loves to breathe high-speed air, and the EV advantage is quickly negated as the screaming six hits its stride. At the quarter-mile mark, both cars sail across the line side-by-side.

That is, they're almost side-by-side. One car does get there first, and subsequent races also have that car taking follow-up victories. Which Porsche rules the day? Let's just say that electric power will soon dominate the motoring scene, but internal combustion isn't going away without a fight.