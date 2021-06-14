Imagine it's the late 1960s, you're casino magnate Bill Harrah with a penchant for automobiles and the desire to own a four-wheel-drive Ferrari. Enzo Ferrari rebuffs your request to build one. What do you do? If you're Harrah, you build one yourself and call it the Jerrari. Now, the vehicle is for sale.

Harrah had access to a 1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 donor vehicle because his mechanic allegedly crashed the car in an ice storm. He bought a new 1969 Jeep Wagoneer and paid for the build to combine the two very different machines.

Gallery: Jerrari Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 And Jeep Wagoneer Combination

14 Photos

The result is the nose of the Ferrari that is beautifully sculpted onto the front of the Jeep. Originally, the Jerrari used the 365 GT 2+2's 4.4-liter Tipo 245 V12 making around 320 horsepower and running through the Wagoneer's three-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive system.

Harrah drove the Jerrari for several years. He eventually decided to transplant the Ferrari V12 into a 1977 Wagoneer so he could visit his casinos without being immediately recognized. A V8 engine went under the hood of the original Jerrari.

After Harrah's death in 1978, the Jerrari changed hands. It turned up on Ebay in 2008, and the car then went to Germany. The unique vehicle is currently for sale there from Classic Driver. The seller has the machine available with the price available upon request.

It would be fantastic to own this unique SUV and invest in replacing the current engine with an original 4.4-liter V12 to return the machine to the original specification. Imagine turning up at a Ferrari or Jeep event and getting tons of questions about this bizarre, yet historical build.