The Kia Telluride is only a couple of years old, having debuted for the 2020 model year. 2022 isn't bringing any major changes or even a minor facelift, but if allegedly leaked information proves true, you should be able to easily differentiate it from earlier models both outside and in.

We're hearing from Thekoreancarblog.com that Kia will punch up the 2022 Telluride with some exterior trim changes, not the least of which being the automaker's redesigned Kia logo. It will sit front and center on the SUV's grille, and it should be quite visible as the report also says Telluride grilles will be black across the entire model lineup. On LX models the grille surround will be chrome, with satin chrome highlighting other trims. Except for the Nightfall Edition of course, which is simply black all over.

The bigger news comes inside, however. If the report is accurate, Telluride buyers can expect more standard equipment in the form of the 10.25-inch touchscreen with three-way split-screen capability. Similarly, navigation, dual-zone climate control, smart cruise control, and Kia's Highway Driving Assist are also allegedly standard issue for 2022. We've contacted Kia in hopes of confirming these tidbits, but the info comes from what looks like screenshots of internal documents, so we're not holding out hope for confirmation until an official announcement for 2022 models comes later in the year.

We don't see any reason to doubt the information, as Kia is certainly moving forward on its logo rebrand. As for the equipment updates, the Telluride is already a very popular SUV for buyers and it seems Kia wants to keep that excitement on boil. Making already existing features standard equipment is an easy way to offer upgrades, but one key factoid not included in the leaked information is price. With more standard equipment on deck, it's quite likely the 2022 Telluride will see a price hike, especially since some nefarious dealerships already feel empowered to inject nearly $20,000 in markups.