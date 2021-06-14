Shortly after teasing the 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition, the brand is now fully debuting the more rugged-looking model. Prices for it start at $37,995 (plus a $1,125 destination fee).

The Ascent Onyx Edition slots between the Premium grade for $36,255 and the Limited for $39,595. The Onyx has all of the equipment from the Premium, including blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, body-color mirrors, eight-way power driver seat, second-row automatic climate control, heated front seats, heated mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer.

The Onyx adds black exterior trim, including the badges and black 20-inch wheels. The cabin has Subaru's StarTex® water-repellant material for the upholstery and a heated steering wheel. The model also comes with reverse automatic braking, hands-free power hatchback, keyless access with push-button start. The model only comes in a seven-seat configuration, whereas other grades are available with space for eight people

The Onyx is available with a single option package that costs $2,200. It includes a panoramic moonroof, a navigation system for the 6.5-inch Starlink infotainment tech, and a retractable cargo cover.

The Onyx uses the same powertrain as other versions of the Ascent. The 2.4-liter flat-four engine makes 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a CVT to an all-wheel-drive system. The crossover can tow up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).

