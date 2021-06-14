The next-generation Land Rover Range Rover has been one of the most spied on vehicles this year. We’ve seen numerous different prototypes testing on several different locations around the globe, and it seems that the luxury British SUV is now back at the Nurburgring for another high-speed test session. With its huge dimensions and (probably) a new V8 engine under the hood, it’s definitely a sight to behold.

There’s no denying the Range Rover has never been made to be good in corners, though that doesn’t mean it has to feel slow and heavy. In 2021, every single new model on the market needs to meet at least certain criteria when it comes to its road behavior, and judging by what we are seeing in the video, the new Range Rover will offer a pretty decent cornering ability considering its size and weight.

Gallery: New Land Rover Range Rover Spy Photos

5 Photos

We mentioned there's a V8 we can barely hear due to the squeaking tires on every corner, and we want to elaborate on that a little more. The fourth-generation model has a 5.0-liter V8 engine in naturally aspirated and supercharged forms with an output of up to 510 horsepower (375 kilowatts). Its successor is rumored to get a version of BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and we expect similar peak output in the top-of-the-range models.

Alternatively, customers will be able to buy a mild-hybrid straight-six powertrain for the entry-level versions, while a reworked version of Land Rover’s plug-in hybrid system should be offered for the mid-level grades. This engine relies on a 2.0-liter turbo engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 398 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 472 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters) of torque, but these numbers could change a little for the new generation model.

Land Rover is expected to unveil the new Range Rover very soon. Most likely, this will happen in the next few months.