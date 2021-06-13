Porsche has cemented itself as an automotive powerhouse both on and off the race track. While most enthusiasts will know about Porsche Design, the boutique brand doesn’t share the same notoriety as the automaker. The smaller entity recently published a watch configurator that allows customers to personalize a timepiece to their heart's content.

Referred to as your sports car for your wrist, customers can color match the watch to their Porsche vehicle. The ring around the bezel and the case can be painted in just about any exterior color you could imagine. The same can be said for the leather band, which features the same color palette as the interior of the road vehicles.

Gallery: Porsche Watch Configurator

3 Photos

Pricing for the custom-built chronograph starts at $5,150 – and is available to anyone. However, the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 is reserved for owners of the 2021 911 GT3. The owners club special will set you back $8,100 before adding any options.

While not much separates the two mechanically, the GT3 special comes with a bespoke winding rotor modeled after the wheels on the actual car. The standard watch is no slouch though, as you can still choose from a plethora of Porsche wheel designs for the rotor. With no shortage of options – most of them from the 911 Turbo – we were disappointed not to see any Fuchs-style rotors.

The German automaker’s extracurricular activities make it one of the only existing car manufacturers with its own watch company. With over 1.5 million permutations available, thanks to all of the options on offer, there’s a fair chance that no two watches will be the same. After building the watch of their dreams, customers will be given a unique code to send to their local Porsche dealership or Porsche Design store.