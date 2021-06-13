In a surprise announcement, Microsoft showed off Forza Horizon 5 during its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase stream. The most astonishing part is that the game arrives on November 9, meaning it beats Forza Motorsport 8 to market. Players will be able to experience FH5 on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Forza Horizon 5 moves the action to Mexico instead of Great Britain in the last game. This brings a major change of scenery including a tropical coast, rain forest, Mayan ruins, and a volcano. Judging by the trailer (above), you can even drive into a massive dust storm that looks like something out of Mad Max: Fury Road.

The video above lets the developers show off more of what is in Forza Horizon 5. There is a special Mercedes-AMG Project One Forza Edition in the game. Judging by the video, there is also be a big emphasis on off-road vehicles, which makes sense because of the opportunity to depict Baja 1000-style events.

There's a new campaign mode where you go out exploring for the Forza Horizon festival to expand. This makes it sound like the map could be truly massive if there are so many places to go.

Beyond just the impressive world, The Eliminator battle royale mode is back, which makes sense since it's a highlight of Forza Horizon 4. In it, you challenge other players to race to a random point. The first person there stays in the game, and the other is eliminated.

A new mode lets players create their own fanciful events. In the video, this includes driving through bowling pins and hitting jump pads. It sounds like a great party mode when you just want to knock out a bunch of full, little races that are less serious than the rest of the game.