In case you missed it, there's a new generation Lexus NX that made its global debut right before the weekend. The compact crossover, now with a PHEV model, came with several improvements that you'd like to hear about.

But during its press conference, some might have missed the part where Lexus teased the next model to be launched this year. We embedded the video atop this page and you can jump to around the 7-minute mark to see what we're talking about.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser

39 Photos

Under a car cover and accompanied with scarce information, we think the large Lexus model is the next-generation Lexus LX. This can be easily inferred with the bigger and longer form as compared to the adjacent NX, as well as the differently-styled fascia just bulging out of the covers ever so slightly.

At this point, we would like to disclose that we could be wrong with our assumption, but given the fact that the new Toyota Land Cruiser has already been revealed, it's not far-fetched to think that the revamped LX is up for global debut this year as well.

As mentioned, information is scarce about the next-generation LX. But looking at the recently-unveiled Land Cruiser, we can expect that the new LX will also be riding on the new TNGA-F platform. The newly-developed twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 could also make its way in the luxurious full-size SUV, developing 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque as with the LC300.

At this point, we'll be on the lookout for additional information about the new LX. We reckon we'd get more as the launch date draws near but right now, all we have is this huge SUV under a car cover.