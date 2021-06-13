After facing several production holdups, GM has reportedly cut the 2021 Corvette C8 orders earlier as expected. This is of course to make way for the 2022 model year, and Chevrolet is certainly excited about it. In fact, the automaker has already put up a teaser page for the third production year of the first mid-engine 'Vette.

Even better, the teaser page comes with more images of the three new colors added into the Corvette C8 pallette. We've reported about these three new paint jobs back in April. Now here are more images of the Corvette in Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine.

Gallery: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette New Colors

5 Photos

Of note, Amplify Orange will be replacing Sebring Orange in the color lineup, while Hypersonic Gray Metallic is up to replace Shadow Gray Metallic. Caffeine, on the other hand, will be in place of the previous Zeus Bronze Metallic for that brown hue.

Another addition to the 2022 lineup is the Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition that's limited to 1,000 left-hand-drive units, meant to celebrate the C8.R race car's dominance during the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. It will sell for $87,085 for the coupe and $94,085 for the convertible.

The new teaser page also confirms the arrival of a low-profile spoiler option that we reported back in April. It will be available for the 2022 Corvette Stingray, with or without the Z51 Performance Package, and could also include a front splitter according to the previous report.

We'd wager Chevy will provide more information in the weeks to come. The teaser page, which you can access via the source link below, also comes with a form so you'll get the latest updates about the 2022 Corvette.