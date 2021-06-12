More often than not, spy footage from Maranello features Ferrari’s latest hypercars belting around its Fiorano test track – the same circuit where the brand’s F1 team cuts its teeth. However, recent footage shows a mid-engined test mule quietly prowling around the streets of Maranello.

The exact name hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the video description talks about bystanders referring to it as the Dino. To offer some perspective, the Dino name is actually a sore subject in Ferrari’s history. Enzo Ferrari’s first son, Alfredo, – nicknamed Alfredino or Dino – was employed as an automotive engineer with the Italian automaker.

Unfortunately, Dino passed away at the age of 24 after a long battle with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Honoring his late son, Enzo named a collection of racing cars after him. Powered by the same 1.5-liter V6 engine that Dino had designed, the track-ready technology eventually trickled down to a mid-engined road car.

Rumor has it that the test mule could be powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine supported by a performance hybrid system. It’s unclear if the powertrain will receive any F1-inspired tech from Scuderia Ferrari, but we’d wager that it will be a bespoke unit designed and built by Ferrari themselves. We’ve also heard that the Italian automaker might adapt the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 from the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which could easily pump out 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts).

For those who are worried about the soundtrack, we wouldn’t panic. Sure, it’s impossible to compete with the LaFerrari’s 6.3-liter V12, but there are plenty of automakers that know how to make a V6 sing its song.