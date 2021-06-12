The Tesla Model S Plaid is the culmination of nearly 10 years of research and development. With three motors and over 1,000 horsepower (745.7 kilowatts) on tap, it’s clear that this car is no joke. Jay Leno recently took the silent-but-deadly machine to the drag strip to set a new quarter-mile land-speed record for production cars.

Spoiler alert: according to Leno he completed a record-setting pass, doing a 9.24-second quarter mile at 152 miles per hour (249 kilometers per hour). To offer some perspective, other vehicles in the nine-second club include the Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1, and Dodge Challenger Demon.

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Day

43 Photos

Despite its 390 mile range and the ability to add 187 miles of range in just 15 minutes, the focal point of the Plaid powertrain is obviously the acceleration. The machine can sprint to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in a mere 1.99 seconds, with rollout subtracted. Once you’ve hopped off the line, the powerhouse EV keeps pulling up to 200 mph (322 km/h) – when equipped with the proper wheel and tire package.

The Plaid and Long Range powertrains also bring an updated battery architecture that allows the pocket rocket to do back-to-back runs at the drag strip. While the Model S’ drag coefficient of 0.208 makes it one of the most efficient cars on the road, we’d wager that it also comes in handy for drag racing.

Sure, the Tesla will set you back around $130,000, which puts it in the same playing field as other EVs including the Porsche Taycan 4S and Audi RS E-Tron GT. However, compared to the Bugatti Chiron, which will set you back $1.8 million – and isn’t as fast in the quarter-mile – things start to look a bit different. With such blistering performance, we’d wager that this car is just the amuse-bouche before the Tesla Roadster arrives.