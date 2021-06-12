The Milano Monza Open-Air Motor Show in Italy is a special event for Bugatti. Making their public appearance for the first time, the Chiron Super Sport and Bolide – both exclusive hypercars in extremely limited numbers – treat the attendees of the event with a parade, with Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann behind the wheel of the new Chiron Super Sport.

The Chiron Super Sport made its global debut digitally just days ago. Limited to just nine examples, the special edition of the Chiron is practically the counterpart of the Chiron Pur Sport, made for longitudinal dynamics part of Bugatti's performance spectrum.

While the Chiron Super Sport retains the elongated Chiron body, it has a different finish than the celebrated Super Sport 300+. Performance-wise, the Super Sport uses the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine that makes a whopping 1,577 horsepower and 1,600 Newton-meters (1,180 pound-feet) of torque.

These numbers catapult the newest Bugatti to 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) in 5.8 seconds and 186 mph (300 km/h) in 12.1 seconds. It's electronically limited to 273 mph (440 km/h), as with the Super Sport 300+.

Compared to a standard Chiron, the Chiron Super Sport is 23-kilogram (51-pound) lighter, has a 3.6 percent longer seventh gear, and 7 percent quicker from zero to 249 mph (400 km/h).

As for the Bugatti Bolide, the track-only hypercar was unveiled digitally last year before getting delivered to its owner shortly after. Beyond the wild styling, Bugatti said that it was developed around the W16 engine with minimal bodywork for an impressive weight-to-power ratio of 0.67 kg/hp.

The Chiron Super Sport costs an eye-watering €3.2 million (around $3.9 million with the current exchange rates) and is limited to just nine examples. The Bolide, on the other hand, doesn't have a price tag and is a one-off for a long-standing Bugatti customer.

The Milano Monza Motor Show (MIMO) runs from June 10 to 13, 2021.