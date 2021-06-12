It's pretty rare to see Bentley cars driven on the road, even in the UK where its headquarters located – more so if you want to see a Bentley Bacalar. With only 12 units planned to be made – 13 if you include the Car Zero that we drove back in April – you'll hardly catch one near us mere mortals.

Then again, here's one of those 12, caught on tape by TheTFJJ and posted on YouTube. This £1.5 million (around $1.91M at current exchange rates) roofless grand tourer is even sporting the golden launch color, looking absolutely stunning on London streets.

Gallery: 2021 Bentley Bacalar: First Drive

36 Photos

Then again, the Bacalar on the video was barely driven. It was only moved out of the showroom and driven into the car carrier, which means it's probably on its way to its wealthy owner. Of note, all 12 Bacalars have already spoken for so even though you have millions laying around your living room right now, you won't be able to buy one from Bentley.

While previous photos and press images showcase the Bacalar's stunning design, this one in the metal out in the real world highlights Mulliner's gorgeous work – the oldest coachbuilder in the world.

Fortunately, we also heard the Bacalar's 650-horsepower (485-kilowatt) twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine roar from a cold start. It was a glorious sound, albeit brief.

The cabin was only seen shortly in the video, but we all know that the automaker used the super-rare Riverwood to accentuate the interior. The seat inserts, seatbacks, and the side of the headrests are made from natural wool cloth, while the deep pile carpets are made from Wilton-woven pure wool.

With that in mind, we're sure the customer receiving this Bacalar would be very with the exotic grand tourer now residing in their garage.