Subaru has announced a new international series of hillclimb races, auto shows, and enthusiast festival called the 2021 Airslayer Global Takeover. The series of videos features Travis Pastrana and his one-off Subaru WRX STI that soared in Hoonigan's Gymkhana 2020: Travis Pastrana Takeover.

The star of the show, apart from Pastrana, is of course his carbon fiber-bodied custom WRX STI, powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter flat-four that makes 862 horsepower (623 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. Known for the car's flying antics, this is going to be an exciting series as presented by Subaru Motorsports USA.

Gallery: Subaru 2021 Airslayer Global Takeover

10 Photos

Both taking from the Gymkhana 2020 and Flying Finish (drag races with a twist), the 2021 Airslayer Global Takeover will kick off with the release of the Gymkhana 2020 Extended Cut on the Subaru YouTube channel on June 15. The extended cut features additional footage and new stunts Pastrana’s hometown shred in Annapolis, Maryland.

The one-off WRX STI will have its competition debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb Shootout in July, with a race up the 1.16-mile Goodwood hill. In August, Pastrana will take over the Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb presented by Yokohama. The rally racer will be trying to break his own record on the 7.6-mile Mt. Washington Auto Road from 2017.

"So much power and downforce, plus all the rally and rallycross tech in the chassis and suspension – this car is going to be perfect for hillclimbs, where we can really take advantage of this level of performance. Plus I’m really excited that we can finally share it with fans for the first time as events reopen this summer," said Pastrana.

After the hillclimbs, the wild WRX STI will be on display at events, including the New York Auto Show in August, Wicked Big meet in September, Subiefest California in October, and the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

There will be more appearances, which Subaru will announce at a later time.