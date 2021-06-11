It's only been a few days since Ford unveiled the new Maverick, reborn as a compact pickup truck. The hubbub surrounding the launch has waned just slightly, but Ford CEO Jim Farley is expressing considerable confidence that the small truck will do well. In fact, the Maverick's future could be more expansive than we realize.

That's the word according to The New York Times, which recently had occasion to speak with Ford's global boss. The Maverick is already something of the anti-truck, with Ford promoting its hybrid powertrain and estimated fuel economy over and above truck staples like power, cargo capacity, or towing. Farley reportedly said he envisions a future where there's an entire family of Maverick variants, including a fully electric version.

A dedicated all-electric Maverick seems like a no-brainer, especially with a hybrid version already existing as the base model truck. Furthermore, Ford's Mike Levine sent out a curious tweet not long after Maverick's debut suggesting an all-electric version might already be in development.

The bigger mystery here might be the other variants Farley alludes to. We don't interpret this as various trim levels – XL, XLT, and Lariat trims are already part of the lineup. You could differentiate between the hybrid and full-gasoline version, and perhaps a high-performance Maverick ST could mark the return of a proper Blue-Oval street truck, though we suspect the new F-150 Lightning with its exceptional power, perfect weight balance, and independent suspension will satisfy at least some buyers in that segment.

Here's a take that's a bit more interesting. Before the Maverick was a compact pickup, it was a two-door compact car that arrived in 1970. Slotting above the Pinto, the Maverick had a short seven-year run through the 1970s before it was canned. Perhaps a two-door Maverick Ranchero with car-like styling and a longer bed could find a home with buyers?

Despite the optimistic talk, we suspect there are no definitive plans for Maverick variants at this early stage, save for a full EV. US buyers love trucks, but not necessarily in smaller sizes so if buyers respond favorably to the Maverick, perhaps an expanded portfolio will follow. However, that's almost certainly a decision that won't be made until a year or two of sales data shows whether its worth the investment, or destined to follow the original Maverick to an early grave.