The Genesis G90 is one of the last large luxury sedans with a naturally aspirated V8, believe it or not. While other companies have switched to turbocharging or hybridization, Genesis still offers the brawny 5.0-liter option over the base turbocharged 3.3-liter V6. And that larger unit delivers a healthy 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 383 pound-feet (519 newton-meters).

But this may be the last naturally aspirated V8 we see from Hyundai as the company plans to phase out the engine entirely come next year. Reports from Korea suggest that the new G90, which we've already seen testing, will drop the V8 option from its lineup. The top-trim powertrain will be a new turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, with an optional electric version joining the lineup later on dubbed the eG90.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, though, as Kia has already removed the V8 option in the latest K9, which is no longer on sale in the US. The two large sedans will share the same platform and powertrain options. As for the G90's new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, don't expect figures to change much from the GV80. That engine produces 375 hp (280 kW) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm), which would put the new version down slightly on horsepower, but up a bit on torque.

Beyond that, the new G90 will get an even more dramatic design complete with split light fixtures and the brand's signature shield-shaped grille. Other features we expect on the new G90 include rear-wheel steering, Highway Driving Pilot with level 3 autonomy, and a new air suspension.

The 2022 Genesis G90 will debut later this year in South Korea before it hits the US early the following year. No word on pricing, but the current G90 starts at $72,950, so expect a slight increase over that.